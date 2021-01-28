How to watch the NWHL 2021 Isobel Cup Semifinals and Final

For the first time ever, women’s professional hockey games will be shown live on a major national cable network in the United States. The 2021 Isobel Cup Semifinals and Final will air live exclusively on NBCSN on February 4-5 from the famous Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The condensed NWHL season kicked off on January 23 with a round-robin structure. The competition was originally composed of the NWHL’s six teams – Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and first-year expansion club the Toronto Six–however, the Riveters withdrew after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Each team will still play a game against every other team in the league, and then compete in a playoff round to determine the teams advancing to the semifinal round taking place on Thursday, February 4 (5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET). The winners of the semifinals will advance to the 2021 Isobel Cup Final on Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch the games.

How to watch the 2021 Isobel Cup Semi Finals

When: Thursday, February 4

Thursday, February 4 Where: Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, NY

Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, NY Time: 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Stream Live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports app.

How to watch the 2021 Isobel Cup Final