Patriot 2.0 sets sail in Auckland ahead of PRADA Cup Semifinal

New York Yacht Club’s American Magic team returned their once-damaged AC75 to the waters off the shores of Auckland Tuesday for a training session 11 days after capsizing in a PRADA Cup round robin race.

The scary scene of Patriot lying on its side in the water from a week ago has been replaced by one of hope as the U.S. team took their resurrected boat out for its first training session since the accident. America’s Cup Defenders, Emirates Team New Zealand, put their own boat builders to work to help get Patriot back in shape to race this week in the PRADA Cup Semifinal.

The U.S.’ AC75, dubbed Patriot 2.0, now sports a bandage graphic as a way to say thank you to each of the teams who helped get them back on the water.

During their fourth PRADA Cup round robin race, a strong gust of wind set off a chain reaction, launching Patriot skyward followed by a violent splash down. The impact blew a large hole in Patriot’s hull and caused many to wonder whether the U.S.’s bid to reclaim the Auld Mug had come to an abrupt halt.

With one successful training session in the books, see if American Magic can turn their PRADA Cup campaign around this weekend when they race Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team for a chance to face INEOS Team UK in the PRADA Cup Final. The winner of the PRADA Cup will advance to meet Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America’s Cup.

NBC Sports Gold has live coverage of the PRADA Cup Semifinals starting this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.