Which teams are playing in Super Bowl 2021? Who is in the game, history, NFL records

Super Bowl 55 is just a few days away and this year we will watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. This will be the first year in NFL history that a team will play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the league moved the Super Bowl originally set for Los Angeles, from 2021 to 2022.

Who will play in Super Bowl 2021?

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-2-0 record. The Chiefs most recent Super Bowl appearance was last year where QB Patrick Mahomes, who signed a a 10-year, $450 million extension in July 2019, became the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP. Including last season, Kansas City has competed in the Super Bowl three times. In Super Bowl 1 (1967), they lost to the Packers, 35-10 and in Super Bowl 4 (1970)V hey defeated the Vikings, 23-7.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the regular season with an 11-5 record. Brady will be making the 10th Super Bowl appearance of his career. However, this will be Tampa Bay’s second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Their first came in 2003 (Super Bowl 37) when they defeated the Raiders 48-21.

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

