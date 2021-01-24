NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Championship Sunday games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four teams remain in the Championship round of the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Divisional Round Weekend. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores for AFC and NFC games, TV channels, networks, how to watch information and much more. Plus, read more about the 2021 Super Bowl here and check back after Championship Sunday to see who’s playing in the Super Bowl.

2021 NFL Playoff Bracket

2021 NFL Playoff Schedule

Championship Round Sunday

NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

Halftime show: More info here

2021 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Divisional Round Weekend

Sunday, January 17

(6) Cleveland Browns at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score: Chiefs 22, Browns 17

Recap: Chiefs lose Patrick Mahomes, still beat Browns to go to AFC Championship Game

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints

Final score: Buccaneers 30, Saints 20

Recap: The Buccaneers are going to the NFC Championship Game

Saturday, January 16

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Green Bay Packers

Final score: Packers 32, Rams 18

Recap: Packers defeat Rams 32-18, advance to NFC Championship Game

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (2) Buffalo Bills

Final score: Bills 17, Ravens 3

Recap: Bills headed to AFC Championship Game for first time since 1993 season

Super Wild Card Weekend

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans

Final score: Ravens 20, Titans 13

Recap: Ravens advance with 20-13 win over Titans

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints

Final score: Saints 21, Bears 9

Recap: Saints beat Bears 21-9 to advance to divisional round, third meeting with Bucs

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC and Peacock

Final score: Browns 48, Steelers 37

Recap: Cleveland holds on to defeat Pittsburgh 48-37

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

Final score: Bills 27, Colts 24

Recap: Bills hold on to beat Colts in wild postseason opener

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks

Final score: Rams 30, Seahawks 20

Recap: Rams advance with 30-20 victory over Seahawks

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team

Final score: Buccaneers 31, Washington 23

Recap: Tom Brady, Bucs hold off Taylor Heinicke, Washington 31-23

Check back after every game for scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.