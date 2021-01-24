NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Championship Sunday games

Four teams remain in the Championship round of the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Divisional Round Weekend. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores for AFC and NFC games, TV channels, networks, how to watch information and much more. Plus, read more about the 2021 Super Bowl here and check back after Championship Sunday to see who’s playing in the Super Bowl.
2021 NFL Playoff Bracket
And then there were four.
Only the @BuffaloBills, @Packers, @Chiefs, and @Buccaneers remain as Super Bowl contenders. pic.twitter.com/8h1oOTcTNh
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 18, 2021
2021 NFL Playoff Schedule
Championship Round Sunday
NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Super Bowl LV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
- Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS
- Halftime show: More info here
2021 NFL Playoff Scores and Results
Divisional Round Weekend
Sunday, January 17
(6) Cleveland Browns at (1) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final score: Chiefs 22, Browns 17
- Recap: Chiefs lose Patrick Mahomes, still beat Browns to go to AFC Championship Game
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints
- Final score: Buccaneers 30, Saints 20
- Recap: The Buccaneers are going to the NFC Championship Game
Saturday, January 16
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Green Bay Packers
- Final score: Packers 32, Rams 18
- Recap: Packers defeat Rams 32-18, advance to NFC Championship Game
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Final score: Bills 17, Ravens 3
- Recap: Bills headed to AFC Championship Game for first time since 1993 season
Super Wild Card Weekend
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans
- Final score: Ravens 20, Titans 13
- Recap: Ravens advance with 20-13 win over Titans
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints
- Final score: Saints 21, Bears 9
- Recap: Saints beat Bears 21-9 to advance to divisional round, third meeting with Bucs
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC and Peacock
- Final score: Browns 48, Steelers 37
- Recap: Cleveland holds on to defeat Pittsburgh 48-37
Related: What’s next for Ben Roethlisberger?
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Final score: Bills 27, Colts 24
- Recap: Bills hold on to beat Colts in wild postseason opener
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks
- Final score: Rams 30, Seahawks 20
- Recap: Rams advance with 30-20 victory over Seahawks
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team
- Final score: Buccaneers 31, Washington 23
- Recap: Tom Brady, Bucs hold off Taylor Heinicke, Washington 31-23
Check back after every game for scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.