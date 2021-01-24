Chiefs vs. Bills picks, NFL score prediction, odds, TV: Start time, how to watch AFC Championship game

The Buffalo Bills head to Arrowhead Stadium today to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Kickoff time is at 6:40 p.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Buffalo Bills are headed to AFC Championship Game for first time since 1993 after last Saturday’s 17-3 victory over the Ravens. Josh Allen completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. WR Stefon Diggs caught 8-of-11 targets for 106 yards and one touchdown. Diggs now has at least 100 yards in five of his last six games. However, it was a 101-yard interception return from CB Taron Johnson that helped the Bills seal the historic victory, when Baltimore was just 9 yards away from a tying touchdown. Johnson’s pick-6-return tied for the longest in postseason history. Packers DB George Teague had a 101-yard interception return against the Lions in 1993.

The Kansas City Chiefs will become the first team ever to host the AFC Championship Game three years in a row this Sunday night, after defeating the Browns 22-17 last week. Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards with a touchdown before leaving the game with a concussion and being replaced by Chad Henne, who went 6-for-8 for 66 yards, in the final 20 minutes of the game. Mahomes, who also injured his left big toe last week, will play this evening after clearing concussion protocol on Friday.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Conference Championship Fantasy Football Advice

