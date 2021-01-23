Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Knicks Go is the early favorite at 5-2 for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 23 (NBC, 4:30-6 p.m. ET). He is trained by Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer finalist Brad Cox and will be ridden by Joel Rosario, a finalist for the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey.

The 2019 Travers Stakes winner Code of Honor, who was most recently second in the Clark Stakes (G1), is on Knicks Go’s heels at 9-2. Danny Gargan’s Tax comes in at 5-1 after finishing 9th in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup. Trainer Dale Romans fields two horses in the dirt race: the 15-1 Coastal Defense and 30-1 longshot Mr Freeze, who finished second in last year’s edition.

Todd Pletcher’s Colonel Liam (7-2) leads the turf field. This will be his first graded stakes race after making his first start less than a year ago. Irad Ortiz Jr., another Eclipse finalist, has the ride.

Neither of last year’s winners (Mucho Gusto on the dirt and Zulu Alpha on the turf) will make a run at a title defense, with Mucho Gusto retired and Zulu Alpha out with an ongoing ankle injury.

The Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 3/16 miles on the turf.

Since 2020, the two races run entirely medication free, including Lasix, a commonly used anti-bleeding medication. This year, the winner of the Pegasus World Cup will receive automatic entry into the $20 million Saudi Cup. Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only.

Related: How to watch 2021 Pegasus World Cup

$3 million Pegasus World Cup post positions and odds:

Sleepy Eyes Todd (8-1),

Trainer: Miguel Angel Silva

Jockey: Jose Ortiz Coastal Defense (15-1)

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Corey Lanerie Independence Hall (20-1)

Trainer: Mike McCarthy

Jockey: Flavien Prat Knicks Go (5-2)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Joel Rosario Jesus’ Team (8-1)

Trainer: Jose Francisco D’Angelo

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Kiss Today Goodbye (10-1)

Trainer: Eric Kruljac

Jockey: Mike Smith Tax (5-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Luis Saez Harpers First Ride (10-1)

Trainer: Claudio Gonzalez

Jockey: Angel Cruz Last Judgment (20-1)

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey: Paco Lopez Code of Honor (9-2)

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Mr Freeze (30-1)

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: John Velazquez Math Wizard (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Edgard Zayas

$1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf post positions and odds:

Next Shares (20-1)

Trainer: Richard Baltas

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke Breaking the Rules (10-1)

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: John Velazquez Storm the Court (12-1)

Trainer: Peter Eurton

Jockey: Julien Leparoux North Dakota (10-1)

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: Jose Ortiz Colonel Liam (7-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Largent (9-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Paco Lopez Aquaphobia (20-1)

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey: Joe Bravo Anothertwistafate (5-1)

Trainer: Peter Miller

Jockey: Joel Rosario Cross Border (15-1)

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Pixelate (15-1)

Trainer: Michael Stidham

Jockey: Edgard Zayas Say the Word (6-1)

Trainer: Philip D’Amato

Jockey: Flavien Prat Social Paranoia (8-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez