The 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series comes to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 23 (NBC, 4:30-6 p.m. ET). Pegasus continues to lead the industry with its entirely medication-free format, and this year, the winner of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup will receive automatic entry into the $20 million Saudi Cup. Stream the Pegasus World Cup here.

The initial round of 12 invites and four also eligibles for the $3 million dirt race included last year’s winner Mucho Gusto, 2020 Malibu Stakes (G1) winner Charlatan and a number of past Kentucky Derby contenders. After connections decided to accept or decline their invitations, two additional horses were extended invites and two were bumped up from the also eligible list.

What is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a pair of invite-only Grade 1 races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering the dirt race before adding the turf division two years ago). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 3/16 miles on the turf.

Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only. Since 2020, the two races are run entirely medication free, which included Lasix, a commonly used anti-bleeding medication.

When is the Pegasus World Cup?

The 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Gulfstream Park is also home to several Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races, including the Florida Derby (G1), the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Holy Bull (G2).

How can I watch the 2021 Pegasus World Cup?

NBC is home to the 2021 Pegasus World Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, in the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com before, during and after the two headlining races. Stream the Pegasus World Cup here.

Who won the Pegasus World Cup last year in 2020?

Last year, Hall of Famer Bob Baffert’s favorite Mucho Gusto won the fourth edition of the Pegasus World Cup with Eclipse Award-winner jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard. Mucho Gusto was invited back to the 2021 race but was later retired due to a soft tissue injury.

Mike Maker’s Zulu Alpha, jockeyed by Tyler Gaffalione, overtook Aidan O’Brien’s early favorite Magic Wand (IRE) to win the $1 million turf race. Zulu Alpha is currently out of action due to an ongoing ankle issue.