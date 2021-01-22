Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its teams to determine whether or not fans can attend playoff games.

The Packers will allow approximately 8,500 spectators to attend Sunday’s game. Tickets will be limited to season ticket holders, frontline healthcare workers, and first responders.

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: Fox Preview



AFC Championship:

The Chiefs are expected to allow approximately 17,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS Preview



