How to watch Super Bowl 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel info for NFL game

Super Bowl Sunday is just three weekends away as eight teams remain in the hunt to play in football’s biggest game. NBC Sports has you covered with every TV and streaming option for The Big Game in 2021.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions after last year’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while Travis Kelce scored one touchdown on six receptions. Follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more leading up to Super Bowl 2021.

The Weeknd will perform this year’s Super Bowl halftime show at around 8 p.m. EST. This year’s national anthem singer has not yet been announced.

CBS will air this year’s Super Bowl with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo announcing the game. Check your local listings to see what TV channel CBS is in your area. For those without access to CBS, the Super Bowl can be streamed with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV.

NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl, with CBS airing the 2022 Super Bowl. However, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

How to Watch Super Bowl LIV

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : Raymond James Sta dium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Sta dium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS

CBS Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more

2021 NFL Playoff Bracket

Eight teams remain. We'll see you in Buffalo on Saturday night. #DivisionalRound pic.twitter.com/0jVGNzEPXQ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 11, 2021

