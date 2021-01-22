This Sunday, it’s the Buccaneers vs Packers in the NFC Championship game. Kick off time is at 3:05 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Tom Brady (43) is set to play in the 14th conference championship game of his career this Sunday and continues to make NFL history along the way. Brady–who owns the NFL postseason records for games played, games started, games as the winning quarterback, passes thrown and passes completed–only has to pass for 32 yards on Sunday to reach 12,000 yards in the postseason in his career. At New Orleans last Sunday, Brady completed 18-of-33 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs’ 30-20, Divisional Round win over the Saints. RB Leonard Fournette rushed 17 times for 63 yards and caught 5-of-6 targets for 44 yards and one touchdown, while RB Ronald Jones rushed 13 times for 62 yards.

Aaron Rodgers (37) will start the fifth conference championship game of his career this Sunday. The Packers are coming off a 32-18 victory over the Rams after Green Bay’s offense picked up 484 yards. Rodgers completed 23-of-36 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the divisional round win. RB Aaron Jones led the team, rushing 14 times for 99 yards and one touchdown. WR Allen Lazard caught 4-of-8 targets for 96 yards and a 58-yard touchdown.

Sunday’s game marks the second meeting between the two teams this season. In week 6, the Buccaneers defeated Green Bay 38-10, handing the Packers their worst loss of the season but according to Rodgers, that doesn’t matter now.

RELATED: Packers favored by 3.5 over Buccaneers, Chiefs favored by 3 over Bills

How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: Fox

Conference Championship Fantasy Football Advice

RELATED: 2021 AFC, NFC Championship Schedule: How to watch, TV, kickoff times for Sunday

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.