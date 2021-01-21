Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and updated bracket for the conference championship round weekend. Check out the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule here.

2021 NFL Championship Sunday Schedule (Click here to follow each game live)

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers, 3:05 p.m. ET

AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 6:40 p.m. ET

2021 NFL Divisional Round Scores

Saturday, January 16

(6) Los Angeles Rams 18, (1) Green Bay Packers 32

(5) Baltimore Ravens 3, (2) Buffalo Bills 17

Sunday, January 17

(6) Cleveland Browns 17, (1) Kansas City Chiefs 22

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, (2) New Orleans Saints 20

2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Scores

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts 24, (2) Buffalo Bills 27

(6) Los Angeles Rams 30, (3) Seattle Seahawks 20

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, (4) Washington Football Team 23

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens 20, (4) Tennessee Titans 13

(7) Chicago Bears 9, (2) New Orleans Saints 21

(6) Cleveland Browns 48, (3) Pittsburgh Steelers 37

2021 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Read more about how the 2021 NFL Playoffs format works here.

