The NFL playoffs are in full gear! See below for the 2021 NFL Conference Championship schedule and additional information on how to watch the games. Check out the entire 2021 NFL Playoff schedule and bracket here.

This Sunday features a quarterback battle of the ages! First, in the afternoon, we’ll see Tom Brady (43) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Aaron Rodgers (37) and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field (3:05 p.m. ET). For Brady, this will be the 14th conference championship game of his career, while it will be the fifth for Rodgers.

Then, in the evening, Josh Allen (24) and the Buffalo Bills take on Patrick Mahomes (25)–if he’s cleared concussion protocol–and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (6:40 p.m. ET). The Bills will be playing in the AFC Championship Game for first time since 1993, while the Kansas City chiefs will become the first team ever to host the AFC Championship Game three years in a row this Sunday night.

2021 NFL Conference Championship Schedule – Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship:

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

AFC Championship:

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

