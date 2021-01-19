Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL playoffs are in full gear! See below for the 2021 NFL Conference Championship schedule and additional information on how to watch the games. Check out the entire 2021 NFL Playoff schedule and bracket here.

2021 NFL Conference Championship Schedule – Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship:

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

AFC Championship:

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

