Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL playoffs are in full gear! See below for the 2021 NFL Divisional Round schedule and check out the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs schedule here.

RELATED: How do the 2021 NFL Playoffs Work?

2021 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 16

FINAL – Green Bay Packers 32, Rams 18

FINAL – Buffalo Bills 17, Ravens 3

Sunday, January 17

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.

RELATED: PFT’s NFL 2020 divisional round picks