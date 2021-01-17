NFL Playoffs divisional round 2021: What games are on today? Schedule, TV, times, scores

By Mary OmatigaJan 17, 2021, 1:15 PM EST
The NFL playoffs are in full gear! See below for the 2021 NFL Divisional Round schedule and check out the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs schedule here.   

2021 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 16

FINAL – Green Bay Packers 32, Rams 18

FINAL – Buffalo Bills 17, Ravens 3

Sunday, January 17

 Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fox

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule

