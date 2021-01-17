The NFL playoffs are in full gear! See below for the 2021 NFL Divisional Round schedule and check out the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs schedule here.
2021 NFL Divisional Round Schedule
Saturday, January 16
FINAL – Green Bay Packers 32, Rams 18
FINAL – Buffalo Bills 17, Ravens 3
Sunday, January 17
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
