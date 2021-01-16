This Sunday night, Tom Brady (43) and Drew Brees (41) will battle it out in an NFC divisional round match up as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints (6:40 p.m. ET). Sunday’s game not only features the oldest quarterback matchup in NFL history but it will be a battle between two of the league’s top 10 all-time passing TD leaders. See below for the complete list.

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders

1. Tom Brady – 581

2. Drew Brees – 571

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Philip Rivers – 421

6. Dan Marino – 420

7. Aaron Rodgers – 412

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 396

9. Eli Manning – 366

10. Fran Tarkenton – 342

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY When: Saturday, January 16

Saturday, January 16 Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

