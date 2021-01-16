Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen: Top first round QBs from 2018 NFL Draft

Tonight on NBC the Baltimore Ravens face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC divisional round match up featuring two of the five QBs taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft back in 2018–Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Three years into their careers, the two quarterbacks have proved that they are the best in their class.

Lamar Jackson is already the No. 8 QB all-time in playoff rushing yards after earning his first postseason win this past Sunday. The 32nd overall pick has a 30-7 record as a starter, with 68 pass TD, 19 rush TD, and 18 INT. In 2019, after a unanimous vote, he was named NFL MVP and has led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Josh Allen–picked 7th overall–has made history leading the Bills to the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 1998-99 and to their first playoff win in 25 years. Allen has a 28-15 record as a starter, with 67 pass TD, 25 rush TD, and 31 INT. Additionally, he’s set franchise records in pass TD (37) and pass yds (4,544) this season.

Off the field, the two young quarterbacks share a connection and a high level of mutual respect.

Baker Mayfield (1st overall) is also making history after leading the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since the 1994 season. Mayfield has a 23-22 record as a starter, with 75 pass TD, 4 rush TD, and 43 INT. The Browns will face the Chiefs this Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. Click here for this week’s divisional round schedule.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY When: Saturday, January 16

Saturday, January 16 Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule