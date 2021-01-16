Bills vs. Ravens playoff game live stream tonight: How to watch online, TV channel, time for NFL divisional round

MVP candidate Josh Allen and number 2 seed Buffalo Bills take on 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the number 5 seed Baltimore Ravens tonight on NBC and the NBC Sports App. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET while live coverage of the AFC Divisional Playoffs game begins at 7:30 pm ET with a special edition of Football Night in America. Click here to stream the game live right now.

In last week’s Wild Card round, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-13. Lamar Jackson led the way with 136 rushing yards, including a spectacular 48-yard rushing TD. The Buffalo Bills advanced to the Divisional round with a 27-24 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Josh Allen threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, while Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 128 yards and a TD.

Baltimore and Buffalo, who will meet in the playoffs for the first time, both enter the Divisional Round on winning streaks, as the Ravens have won six straight and the Bills have won seven. The teams last met in Week 14 of 2019, when the Ravens won, 24-17, behind Jackson’s three touchdown passes at Bills Stadium.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at the Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY When: Saturday, January 16

Saturday, January 16 Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

