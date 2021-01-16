Bianca Andreescu in quarantine; coach tests positive

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coach of Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Andreescu will begin a 14-day quarantine at her hotel, her agent, Jonathan Dasnieres de Veigy, told The Canadian Press in a text message.

Coach Sylvain Bruneau said in a statement he followed all safety protocols and procedures, tested negative within 72 hours of departure and felt “perfectly fine” when boarding a flight in Abu Dhabi.

“I am extremely saddened and sorry for the consequences now on everyone’s shoulders sharing my flight,” said Bruneau, who helped guide Andreescu during her breakout 2019 season. “The rest of my team is negative and I sincerely hope that any further disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Andreescu was planning to return at the Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Melbourne Summer Series, a warmup event for the Australian Open. It will be her first competitive tournament in about 15 months.