Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its teams to determine whether or not fans can attend playoff games.

On Saturday night, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET.

2021 Divisional Round NFL Stadium Capacity

Saturday, January 16

The Packers will allow up to 6,000 spectators to attend Saturday’s game. Attendance will be limited to only season ticket holders, frontline healthcare workers, and first responders.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills will allow approximately 6,700 fans to attend the game.

Sunday, January 17

The Chiefs are expected to allow up to 16,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.

The Saints are expected to allow up to 3,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.

