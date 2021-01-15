This Saturday night, on NBC the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET) and while the stadium is now finally open to fans, Bills Mafia has found other ways to show their support.

On Saturday, November 7, just one day before the Buffalo Bills week 9 match up against Seattle, Bills quarterback Josh Allen found out that his grandmother Patricia Allen had passed away unexpectedly. Knowing a game was the next day, Bills head coach Sean McDermott offered to give Allen the opportunity to sit out but Allen insisted on playing and channeled his grief into a stellar performance, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bills to a 44-34 victory over the Seahawks.

Allen’s compelling performance on the field moved Bills fans to lead a massive fundraising effort to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo in Patricia’s name. Allen donated $17,000 after hearing that the fundraising total had $483,000 to bring the total to an even $500K. Since then, over $1 million has been donated in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother. Many fans have donated in $17 increments, paying homage to the third-year quarterback’s jersey number.

If you would like to contribute and honor the life of Josh Allen’s grandmother, click here and give $17.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY When: Saturday, January 16

Saturday, January 16 Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

