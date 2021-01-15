The NFL playoffs are in full gear! See below for the 2021 NFL Divisional Round schedule and check out the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs schedule here. Be sure to tune to NBC on Saturday night to watch the #5 seed Baltimore Ravens take on the # 2 seed Buffalo Bills. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
RELATED: How do the 2021 NFL Playoffs Work?
2021 NFL Divisional Round Schedule
Saturday, January 16
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
- Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
- Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch with the NBC Sports App
- Game Preview
Sunday, January 17
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.