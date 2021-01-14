This Saturday night, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head up north to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in an AFC divisional matchup. The weather could be a key factor in determining which team will get a spot in the AFC Championship Game. When asked if he had any experience playing in the snow, Jackson, a south Florida native, said: “Zero. Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does. Hopefully, it don’t.”

See below for the weather forecast in Orchard Park, NY, on Saturday night. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here for this week’s divisional round schedule.

Ravens vs Bills Weather Forecast:

As of Thursday afternoon, the wunderground.com weather forecast for kick off time on Saturday night, calls for 33 degrees with an 68% chance of snow and wind gusts of 15 mph.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Saturday, January 16

8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

