This Saturday night on NBC, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens now have six straight wins after defeating the Titans 20-13 last Sunday. Baltimore is now tied with Green Bay for the second longest active streak in the NFL. Sunday’s victory marked Jackson’s first career playoff win and the Raven’s first playoff win since 2014. Jackson finished the game with a season-high 136 rush yards, including an incredible 48-yard TD run in the second quarter. The Ravens defense was put to the test but held their own keeping the Titans–a team that averaged 30.7 points/game in the regular season–to a season-low 13 points.

With seven straight wins, Josh Allen and the Bills now have the longest active win streak in the NFL and the team’s longest since 1990. Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first playoff win since 1995, defeating the Colts 27-24 on Saturday. The MVP candidate completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns, adding 11 rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown. However, the Bills defense allowed 472 yards to the Colts in win, including 163 yards on the ground.

Tune in on Saturday night to find out which team will earn a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Click here for this week’s divisional round schedule.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Saturday, January 16 Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Divisional Round Fantasy Football Advice

