The NFL playoffs are in full gear! See below for the 2021 NFL Divisional Round schedule and check out the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs schedule here. Be sure to tune to NBC on Saturday night to watch the # 5 seed Baltimore Ravens take on the # 2 seed Buffalo Bills. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

2021 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 16

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Sunday, January 17

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

