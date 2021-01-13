This Sunday night, Tom Brady (43) and Drew Brees (41)–two of the oldest players in the NFL–will meet for the third time this season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana (6:40 p.m. ET). Sunday’s game marks the eighth time that these two NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders are meeting in their careers.

In their first two match ups this season, it was Brees who got the best of Brady, leading the Saints to a 34-23 win over the Bucs in Week 1, and then a 38-3 victory in Week 9. See below for the list of all-time matchups between the two quarterbacks, including the time spent on their former teams (the Chargers and Patriots).

All-Time Matchups Between Drew Brees and Tom Brady

Sept 29, 2002 – Chargers 21-14 Patriots: A 23-year-old Drew Brees was making just the 4th start of his NFL career when he faced a 25-year-old Tom Brady for the first time. Brees went 10/18 with 104 yards and 1 TD in the win, while Brady threw for 353 yards with 2 TD and 2 INT. LaDainian Tomlinson stole the show with 217 rushing yards and 2 TD for the Chargers.

Oct 2, 2005 – Chargers 41-17 Patriots: Brees threw for 248 yards and 2 TD as the Chargers dominated the Patriots in Foxborough. Brady had 1 TD and 1 INT before being replaced by Matt Cassel in the 4th quarter with the game out of reach.

Nov 30, 2009 – Saints 38-17 Patriots: In their first meeting with Brees as a Saint, Brees threw for 371 yards and 5 TD (to five different receivers). Brady had 0 TD and 2 INT and was replaced by Brian Hoyer late in the game.

Oct 13, 2013 – Patriots 30-27 Saints: Tom Brady threw the game-winning TD to Kenbrell Thompkins with 5 seconds remaining to lead a come-from-behind win for the Patriots. It was Brady's only TD in his first career win over Brees, while Brees threw 2 TD and 1 INT, his only INT in six career meetings vs. Brady.

Sept 17, 2017 – Patriots 36-20 Saints: Brady threw for 447 yards and 3 TD in a convincing Patriots win. Brady threw all 3 TD in the first quarter, including a 53-yard strike to Rob Gronkowski, as New England jumped out to a 20-3 lead. Brees threw for 356 yards and 2 TD in the loss.

Sept 13, 2020 – Saints 34-23 Buccaneers: In Week 1 of this season, Brees and Brady met for the first time with Brady as a Buccaneer. Brady threw 2 TD and 2 INT, including a pick-6 in the 3rd quarter, while Brees threw for 160 yards and 2 TD in the win.

Nov 8, 2020 – Saints 38-3 Buccaneers: In Week 9 of this season, Brees completed 26-of-32 passes for 222 yards and 4 TD. Brady went 22-for-38 with 209 yards and 3 IN.

