It’s the Ravens vs. Bills this Saturday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:30 pm ET with Football Night in America. Click here for this week’s divisional round schedule.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13 last week, earning the team’s first playoff win since 2014. For Jackson, who completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 179 yards and an interception, it was the first playoff win of his career. The reigning NFL MVP ran for 136 yards–including a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to help the Ravens erase an early 10-point-deficit. WR Marquise Brown set a season-high in receptions and yards, catching 7-of-9 targets for 109 yards.

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first playoff win since 1995, defeating the Colts 27-24 on Saturday. Allen completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns, adding 11 rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown. WR Gabriel Davis caught all four of his targets for 85 yards while WR Stefon Diggs caught 6-of-9 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY When: Saturday, January 16

Saturday, January 16 Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: Ankle injury finishes Zack Moss’ season

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.