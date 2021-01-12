2021 NFL Draft order: Top 24 picks after Wild Card Weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL regular season has come to a close, see below for the top 24 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The order is determined by record, if two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule. The 86th NFL draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.

2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round (After Wild Card Weekend)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) New York Jets (2-14) Miami Dolphins (pick acquired from Houston who has a 4-12 record) Atlanta Falcons (4-12) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) Detroit Lions (5-11) Carolina Panthers (5-11) Denver Broncos (5-11) Dallas Cowboys (6-10) New York Giants (6-10) San Francisco 49ers (6-10) Los Angeles Chargers (7-9) Minnesota Vikings (7-9) New England Patriots (7-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-8) Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) Miami Dolphins (10-6) Washington Football Team (7-9) Chicago Bears (8-8) Indianapolis Colts (11-5) Tennessee Titans (11-5) New York Jets (via 12-4 Seattle Seahawks) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

*Positions 25 – 32: Held by teams in the playoffs

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, start times, dates, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

Don’t miss any of the post-season excitement! Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.