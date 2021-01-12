Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule including 2021 NFL Playoffs games below. You’ll find information on how to watch the games on TV, live streams and more. Watch live with the NBC Sports App

This week on Sunday Night Football the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) face the Buffalo Bills (13-3) in a divisional round match up. Kick off time is at 8:15 p.m. with live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America on NBC.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – 49ers pull off a 24-16 upset over the Rams

Week 7, October 25 – Cardinals knock off Seahawks 37-34 in overtime thriller

Week 8, November 1 – Eagles win ugly, 23-9 over Cowboys to remain in first place

Week 9, November 8 – Saints in driver’s seat in NFC South after crushing Bucs 38-3

Week 10, November 15 – Patriots rush for 173 yards in 23-17 win over Ravens

Week 11, November 22 – Patrick Mahomes rallies Chiefs for a 35-31 win over Raiders

Week 12, November 29 – Aaron Rodgers throws four TDs as Packers rout Bears

Week 12, December 2 – Steelers go to 11-0 with win over Ravens

Week 13, December 6 – Chiefs clinch playoff berth with 22-16 victory over Broncos

Week 14, December 13 – Bills defeat Steelers 26-15

Week 15, December 20 – Baker Mayfield’s big night leads to Browns 20-6 victory over Giants

Week 16, December 27 – Aaron Rodgers throws four touchdowns, Packers win 40-14 against Titans

Week 17, January 3 – Washington clinches NFC East with 20-14 win over Eagles

Wild Card, January 9 – Tom Brady, Bucs hold off Taylor Heinicke, Washington 31-23

Wild Card, January 10 – Cleveland holds on to defeat Pittsburgh 48-37

Divisional Round, January 15 – Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

