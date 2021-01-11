NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for Wild Card round games

By Jeff ArvoyJan 11, 2021, 12:13 AM EST
0 Comments

Eight teams remain in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Super Wild Card Weekend. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores for AFC and NFC games, TV channels, how to watch information and much more. Plus, read more about the 2021 Super Bowl here.

2021 NFL Playoff Bracket

2021 NFL Playoff Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Green Bay Packers

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
  • Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fox

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (2) Buffalo Bills

  • Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC

Sunday, January 17

(6) Cleveland Browns at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints

  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fox

Championship Round Sunday

NFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fox

AFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

 Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

  • Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
  • TV Channel: CBS

2021 NFL Playoff Scores, Results

Super Wild Card Weekend

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC and Peacock

Related: What’s next for Ben Roethlisberger?

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team

Check back after each game for scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.