NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for Wild Card round games

Eight teams remain in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Super Wild Card Weekend. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores for AFC and NFC games, TV channels, how to watch information and much more. Plus, read more about the 2021 Super Bowl here.
2021 NFL Playoff Bracket
Eight teams remain.
We'll see you in Buffalo on Saturday night. #DivisionalRound pic.twitter.com/0jVGNzEPXQ
— #SuperWildCard on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 11, 2021
2021 NFL Playoff Schedule
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 16
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Green Bay Packers
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
- Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Sunday, January 17
(6) Cleveland Browns at (1) Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
Championship Round Sunday
NFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
AFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Super Bowl LV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
- Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS
2021 NFL Playoff Scores, Results
Super Wild Card Weekend
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans
- Final score: Ravens 20, Titans 13
- Recap: Ravens advance with 20-13 win over Titans
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints
- Final score: Saints 21, Bears 9
- Recap: Saints beat Bears 21-9 to advance to divisional round, third meeting with Bucs
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC and Peacock
- Final score: Browns 48, Steelers 37
- Recap: Cleveland holds on to defeat Pittsburgh 48-37
Related: What’s next for Ben Roethlisberger?
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Final score: Bills 27, Colts 24
- Recap: Bills hold on to beat Colts in wild postseason opener
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks
- Final score: Rams 30, Seahawks 20
- Recap: Rams advance with 30-20 victory over Seahawks
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team
- Final score: Buccaneers 31, Washington 23
- Recap: Tom Brady, Bucs hold off Taylor Heinicke, Washington 31-23
Check back after each game for scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.