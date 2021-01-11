Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and updated bracket after Wild Card Weekend. Check out the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule here.

2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Scores

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts 24, (2) Buffalo Bills 27

(6) Los Angeles Rams 30, (3) Seattle Seahawks 20

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, (4) Washington Football Team 23

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens 20, (4) Tennessee Titans 13

(7) Chicago Bears 9, (2) New Orleans Saints 21

(6) Cleveland Browns 48, (3) Pittsburgh Steelers 37

2021 NFL Divisional Round Matchups (Click here to follow each game live)

Saturday, January 16

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m. ET

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (2) Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, January 17

(6) Cleveland Browns at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m. ET

2021 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Eight teams remain. We'll see you in Buffalo on Saturday night. #DivisionalRound pic.twitter.com/0jVGNzEPXQ — #SuperWildCard on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 11, 2021

Read more about how the 2021 NFL Playoffs format works here.

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.