The 2021 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores for Wild Card Weekend. Check out the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule here. Click to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers live on Peacock.

2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Scores (Click here to follow each game live)

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts 24, (2) Buffalo Bills 27

(6) Los Angeles Rams 30, (3) Seattle Seahawks 20

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, (4) Washington Football Team 23

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens 20, (4) Tennessee Titans 13

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

2021 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Note: The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will play the lowest seeds remaining at the conclusion of Wild Card weekend. Read more about how the 2021 NFL Playoffs format works here.

