Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below including info on how to watch on TV, live streams and more. Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App.

This week features two Wild Card games on Sunday Night Football. First, on Saturday night watch Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (11-5) take on Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team (7-9) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers clinched the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 win over the Falcons last Sunday (Week 17). Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14 last Sunday to clinch the NFC East and secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. Live now: click here to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Washington Football Team.

On Sunday night, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (11-5) head to Pittsburgh to face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers (12-4) in Pittsburgh. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Last Sunday, the Browns pulled off a 24-22 win against the Steelers to clinch their first playoff berth since 2002. However, in week 6 it was Pittsburgh who had the upper hand defeating Cleveland 38-7.

Kick off time for both games is at 8:15 p.m. with live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America on NBC.

RELATED: Which NFL stadiums, teams will allow fans at games during Wild Card Weekend?

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – 49ers pull off a 24-16 upset over the Rams

Week 7, October 25 – Cardinals knock off Seahawks 37-34 in overtime thriller

Week 8, November 1 – Eagles win ugly, 23-9 over Cowboys to remain in first place

Week 9, November 8 – Saints in driver’s seat in NFC South after crushing Bucs 38-3

Week 10, November 15 – Patriots rush for 173 yards in 23-17 win over Ravens

Week 11, November 22 – Patrick Mahomes rallies Chiefs for a 35-31 win over Raiders

Week 12, November 29 – Aaron Rodgers throws four TDs as Packers rout Bears

Week 12, December 2 – Steelers go to 11-0 with win over Ravens

Week 13, December 6 – Chiefs clinch playoff berth with 22-16 victory over Broncos

Week 14, December 13 – Bills defeat Steelers 26-15

Week 15, December 20 – Baker Mayfield’s big night leads to Browns 20-6 victory over Giants

Week 16, December 27 – Aaron Rodgers throws four touchdowns, Packers win 40-14 against Titans

Week 17, January 3 – Washington clinches NFC East with 20-14 win over Eagles

Wild Card, January 9 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Washington Football Team

Wild Card, January 10 – Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

RELATED: Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered