Steelers vs. Browns picks, score prediction, odds, TV: How to watch, start time for NFL Playoffs Wild Card game

Super Wild Card Weekend ends Sunday night on NBC with the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cleveland Browns. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

After starting the season 11-0, the Steelers (12-4) lost 4 out of 5 games to close out the regular season. In Week 17, the Steelers sat Ben Roethlisberger in a loss against the Browns. Backup QB Mason Rudolph threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Rookie WR Chase Claypool hauled in five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

For the first time since 2002, the Cleveland Browns (11-5) clinched a playoff berth with a Week 17 win over the Steelers. Baker Mayfield completed 17-of-27 passes for 196 yards along with one touchdown. Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards and a touchdown while Kareem Hunt ran for 37 yards. The Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski after he tested positive for Covid-19. Stay tuned to ProFootballTalk for news on other players and coaches on the inactive list for the Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, score prediction, odds

Odds, spread via PointsBet : Steelers (-6) at -278

Rotoworld's prop bets : Nick Chubb OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards, Ben Roethlisberger UNDER 291.5 Passing Yards

Mike Florio's pick, score prediction: Steelers 27, Browns 17

How to watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Where : Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, January 10

: Sunday, January 10 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football Advice

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule