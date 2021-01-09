How to watch Buccaneers vs. Washington Football team: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream online for Saturday night’s NFL Wild Card playoff game

It’s the Buccaneers vs the Washington Football Team tonight on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (11-5) clinched the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 win over the Falcons last Sunday (Week 17). Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, completing 26 of 41 passes. WR Mike Evans suffered a knee injury that forced him to exit the game late in the first quarter but Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown made up for his absence. Godwin caught 5-of-7 targets for 133 yards and two touchdowns while Brown had his best performance of the season with 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Washington Football Team (7-9) defeated the Eagles 20-14 on Sunday to clinch the NFC East and secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. Alex Smith, who has been dealing with a right calf strain, completed 22-of-32 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Where : FedExField in Landover, MD

: FedExField in Landover, MD When : Saturday, January 9

: Saturday, January 9 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

Stream live : Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App Game Preview

