Browns vs. Steelers live on Peacock: How to watch, stream NFL Playoff Wild Card game online

For the first time since 2002, the Cleveland Browns are heading to the postseason where they’ll face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers live on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App.

From NBC Sports Pressbox:

This Sunday, Jan. 10, marks a historic first for Peacock as the platform will live stream NBC Sports’ coverage of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports is broadcasting the game on NBC and Telemundo.

After the game ends, watch Michael Smith and Michael Holley, co-hosts of Peacock’s Brother From Another, as they host the streaming platform’s first ever post-game show.

Smith and Holley will provide Browns-Steelers game analysis and employ their unique perspectives to recap the full weekend slate of six NFL Wild Card playoff games. Coverage will begin streaming following the conclusion of Browns-Steelers at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers on Peacock

When : Sunday, January 10

: Sunday, January 10 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America Stream live : Watch live on Peacock here

: Watch live on Peacock here TV Channel : NBC, Telemundo

: NBC, Telemundo Announcers : Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Terry McAulay

: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Terry McAulay Click here for the full 2021 NFL Playoff schedule

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.