The 2021 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores for Wild Card Weekend. Click here for the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule.

2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Scores (Click here to follow each game live)

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills,1:05 p.m. ET (Follow live)

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

2021 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.