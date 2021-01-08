The 2021 Super Bowl is right around the corner. Check out all you need to know, including the date, odds, location, how to watch and more.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl 55 will be played on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the NFL moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022.

Who will perform the halftime show?

The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.

How to watch the game

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS and live streamed on the CBS All Access app. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

Odds for the game are already out, and the Kansas City Chiefs are next year’s favorite to win it all at 7-1 odds. The San Francisco 49ers trail the Chiefs with 8-1 odds, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at 8-1. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots close out the top five at 10-1 and 12-1 odds, respectively.

Future Super Bowl dates and sites:

2022: Super Bowl LVI

LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Who won the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals with the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl V was the first to use Roman numerals. They were retroactively added to the Super Bowl II to IV logos and have been used each year since⁠ until 2016. Learn more about it here.