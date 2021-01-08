Tommy Paul and Sam Querrey win openers at Delray Beach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage Thursday, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.

Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high No. 52. He’s one of 13 Americans in the draw.

No. 6-seeded Sam Querrey, the 2016 champion, hit 13 aces and saved six of seven break points to beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4. American Sebastian Korda swept Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea, 6-4, 6-4, and next plays Paul.

Gianluca Mager of Italy rallied past American Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Thiago Monteiro beat fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 6-3, 7-5 and next faces No. 2-seeded John Isner.

The hard-court tournament was moved up to early January as part of a shuffling of the professional tennis tour schedules during the pandemic.