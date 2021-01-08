2021 NFL Wild Card schedule: How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

The NFL playoffs are officially here and this year’s Wild Card weekend features two extra playoff games as part of the league’s new and expanded playoff format. See below for the 2021 NFL Wild Card Schedule and click here for the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs schedule.
2021 NFL Wild Card Schedule
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
- Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team
- Where: FedExField in Landover, MD
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.
- TV Channel: NBC, Universo
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
- Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
- Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
- Stream live: Watch on Peacock, or with the NBC Sports App
