Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football games on NBC. On Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Washington Football Team in Landover, Maryland. Then, on Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh.
Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kick off time for both games is at 8:15 p.m.
RELATED: PFT’s final regular-season 2020 NFL power rankings
Wild Card Weekend NFL Stadium Capacity
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium
- The Bills will allow up to 6,772 fans into the stadium for the first time this season.
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field
- The Seahawks will not allow spectators to attend Saturday’s game.
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team – FedExField
- The Washington Football team is not allowing spectators.
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium
- The Titans will have fans at Sunday’s game, although they have not disclosed a number the team allowed spectators at 21% of the stadium’s capacity during the regular season.
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- The Saints are expected to allow up to 3,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field
- The Steelers will be allowing fans at a limited capacity.
- Stream live: Watch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.