Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football games on NBC. On Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Washington Football Team in Landover, Maryland. Then, on Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kick off time for both games is at 8:15 p.m.

Wild Card Weekend NFL Stadium Capacity

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills will allow up to 6,772 fans into the stadium for the first time this season.

The Seahawks will not allow spectators to attend Saturday’s game.

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Titans will have fans at Sunday’s game, although they have not disclosed a number the team allowed spectators at 21% of the stadium’s capacity during the regular season.

The Saints are expected to allow up to 3,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers will be allowing fans at a limited capacity.

