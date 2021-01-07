Longest NFL Playoff Drought, Jets overtake Browns

After finishing with a 2-14 record, The New York Jets not only ended their season without the no.1 overall pick in the 2021 draft but now officially have the longest NFL playoff drought. The last time the Jets made it to the playoffs was 10 years, during the 2010 season. No other team has a drought longer than five years.

The Cleveland Browns previously held the longest NFL playoff drought having not made the playoffs since 2002–nearly two decades ago–but will head to Pittsburgh to play in their first playoff game in 18 years this Sunday, after clinching a spot in week 17.

In week 16–just two weeks ago–we saw Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of their 13-year playoff drought that went back to 2007.

Tune to NBC this weekend to see both teams compete in the Wild Card round.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

FedExField in Landover, MD

Saturday, January 9

8:15 p.m. ET kickoff

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, January 10

8:15 p.m. ET kickoff

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App