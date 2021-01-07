How many teams with a losing record have advanced to the NFL Playoffs?

The Washington Football team ( 7-9) is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, after clinching the NFC East title last Sunday, despite having a losing record. See below for the full list of teams that have advanced to the NFL playoffs with a losing record. The most recent team from that list was a 2014 Carolina Panthers team that was coached by Ron Rivera, currently the head coach for Washington. Rivera is 2-0 against Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians in the postseason.

Tune to NBC on Saturday night to see if Rivera can do it again as the Washington Football team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, come back on Sunday for a match up between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the games. Click here for the full 2021 NFL Wild Card Schedule.

Teams that have advanced to the NFL Playoffs with a Losing Record

1982 – The Cleveland Browns (4-5, lost their first playoff game against the Raiders) 1982 – The Detroit Lions (4-5, lost their first playoff game against Washington) 2010 – The Seattle Seahawks (7-9, won their first playoff game against New Orleans) 2014 – The Carolina Panthers (7-8-1, won their first playoff game against Arizona) 2020 – The Washington Football Team (7-9)

RELATED: Chase Young named NFC defensive player of month, NFL defensive rookie of month

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Where : FedExField in Landover, MD

: FedExField in Landover, MD When : Saturday, January 9

: Saturday, January 9 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Where : Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, January 10

: Sunday, January 10 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App