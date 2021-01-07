The last time Cody Parkey participated in the playoffs was in the 2018 season with the Bears, when he produced one of the most infamous missed kicks in NFL history. Now kicking for the Cleveland Browns, Parkey is looking for redemption as he takes the field this Sunday night at Heinz Field.

This year, Parkey finished the regular season 19/22 on field goals made (86.4% – 17th in the NFL) and 43/47 on extra points (91.5% – 22nd in the NFL). However, in a three-game span between Weeks 14 and 16, he missed four kicks (three extra points and one field goal). Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field is known to be one of the most challenging places for a kicker due to unpredictable wind patterns. In his career, Parkey is 1/2 on field goals and 4/4 on extra points at Heinz Field.

Tune to NBC on Sunday night to watch Parkey and the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. But first, watch the Washington Football team face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the games. Click here for the full 2021 NFL Wild Card Schedule.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Where : FedExField in Landover, MD

: FedExField in Landover, MD When : Saturday, January 9

: Saturday, January 9 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Where : Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, January 10

: Sunday, January 10 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App