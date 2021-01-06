2021 NFL Wild Card schedule: How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

The NFL playoffs are officially here and this year’s Wild Card weekend features two extra playoff games as part of the league’s new and expanded playoff format. See below for the 2021 NFL Wild Card Schedule and click here for the entire 2021 NFL Playoffs schedule.

2021 NFL Wild Card Schedule

Saturday, January 9

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Where: FedExField in Landover, MD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Sunday, January 10

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Stream live: Watch on Peacock, or with the NBC Sports App

