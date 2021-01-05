It’s the Browns vs Steelers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 pm ET with Football Night in America. Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App.

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (11-5) clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the Steelers on Sunday. Mayfield completed 17-of-27 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown. He had 44 yards rushing. RB Nick Chubb rushed 14 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, marking his second straight 1,000-yard season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) rested several of their starting players in Sunday’s loss, including QB Ben Roethlsiberger. Mason Rudolph, the back up QB, posted a new career high for passing yards going 22-for-39 for 315 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. WR Chase Claypool had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Sunday night’s game will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Steelers defeated the Browns 38-7 in Week 6 at Heinz Field, which ended a four-game win streak by the Browns.

How to watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Where : Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, January 10

: Sunday, January 10 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here to see the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule and be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.