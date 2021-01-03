NFL Week 17 scores, standings, playoff picture: Titans, Browns, Dolphins, Ravens, Colts fight for 2020 playoff berths

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores for Week 17 and standings heading into the first round of the playoffs: Wild Card weekend.

2020 NFL Week 17 Scores

*All game times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 3 (Follow every game live here)

1:00 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday Night Football on NBC

The Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

2020 NFL Standings Week 17

*Team has clinched a playoff spot

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)* Buffalo Bills (12-3)* Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)* Tennessee Titans (10-5) Miami Dolphins (10-5) Baltimore Ravens (10-5) Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Indianapolis Colts (10-5) Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) New England Patriots (6-9) Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) Denver Broncos (5-10) Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1) Houston Texans (4-11) New York Jets (2-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14)

NFC

Green Bay Packers (12-3)* New Orleans Saints (11-4)* Seattle Seahawks (10-4)* Washington Football Team (6-9) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)* Los Angeles Rams (9-6) Chicago Bears (8-7)

Arizona Cardinals (8-7) Dallas Cowboys (6-9) Minnesota Vikings (6-9) San Francisco 49ers (6-9) Detroit Lions (5-10) New York Giants (5-10) Carolina Panthers (5-10) Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-11)

