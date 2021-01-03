NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, start times, dates, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 9 with fourteen teams in the hunt to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, how to watch information and more.

2021 NFL Playoff Bracket

2021 NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team

Where: FedExField in Landover, MD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

AFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

Sunday, January 17

NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

AFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

Championship Round

NFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

AFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

Check back after each game for scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.