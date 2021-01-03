NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, start times, dates, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 9 with fourteen teams in the hunt to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, how to watch information and more.
2021 NFL Playoff Bracket
2021 NFL Playoff Schedule
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
- Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team
- Where: FedExField in Landover, MD
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
- Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
- Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 16
AFC Divisional Round Game
- Where: TBD
- Time: TBD
- TV Channel: TBD
NFC Divisional Round Game
- Where: TBD
- Time: TBD
- TV Channel: TBD
Sunday, January 17
NFC Divisional Round Game
- Where: TBD
- Time: TBD
- TV Channel: TBD
AFC Divisional Round Game
- Where: TBD
- Time: TBD
- TV Channel: TBD
Championship Round
NFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
AFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Super Bowl LV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
- Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS
