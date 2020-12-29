NFL playoff picture 2020: Which AFC, NFC teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With fluid stadium restrictions and a new format that expands the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams and grants the top seed from each conference a first-round bye, it’s no secret that the NFL playoffs will look a bit different this year. But make no mistake, there’s no shortage of excitement for the post-season pandemonium including Super Bowl 55 which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Seven teams have already earned their spot in the postseason which means there are only seven spots remaining (four in the AFC and three in the NFC). See below for this week’s full list of playoff scenarios.

Be sure to tune to NBC on Sunday night to find out who will win the NFC East as the Washington Football team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Which NFL teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17?

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye

Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) (at Cincinnati (4-10-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

BAL win OR CLE loss OR IND loss OR BAL tie + MIA loss OR BAL tie + TEN loss OR BAL tie + CLE tie OR BAL tie + IND tie

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) (vs. Pittsburgh (12-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

CLE win OR IND loss OR TEN loss + MIA win or tie + BAL win or tie OR CLE tie + BAL loss OR CLE tie + MIA loss OR CLE tie + TEN loss OR CLE tie + IND tie OR CLE tie + TEN tie + BAL win + MIA win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (1-14), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

IND win + TEN loss or tie OR IND tie + TEN loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

IND win + BAL loss or tie OR IND win + CLE loss or tie OR IND win + MIA loss or tie OR IND tie + BAL loss OR IND tie + CLE loss OR IND tie + MIA loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) (at Buffalo (11-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

MIA win OR BAL loss OR CLE loss OR IND loss OR MIA tie + BAL tie OR MIA tie + CLE tie OR MIA tie + IND tie OR MIA tie + TEN loss

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (at Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

TEN win OR IND loss OR TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

BAL loss OR MIA loss OR TEN tie + CLE loss OR TEN tie + MIA tie OR TEN tie + BAL tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – playoff berth

Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) (at L.A. Rams (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

ARI win OR ARI tie + CHI loss

CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) (vs. Green Bay (12-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Chicago clinches playoff berth with:

CHI win OR ARI loss OR CHI tie + ARI tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) (at N.Y. Giants (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

DAL win + WAS loss or tie OR DAL tie + WAS loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Chicago (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:

GB win or tie OR SEA loss or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

LAR win or tie OR CHI loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS(11-4) (at Carolina (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:

NO win + GB loss + SEA win

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

NO win OR TB loss OR NO tie + TB tie

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) (vs. Dallas (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

New York clinches NFC East division title with:

NYG win + WAS loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (at San Francisco* (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:

SEA win + GB loss + NO loss or tie

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) (at Philadelphia (4-10-1), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with: