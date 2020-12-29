NFL playoff picture 2020: Which AFC, NFC teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17?

With fluid stadium restrictions and a new format that expands the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams and grants the top seed from each conference a first-round bye, it’s no secret that the NFL playoffs will look a bit different this year. But make no mistake, there’s no shortage of excitement for the post-season pandemonium including Super Bowl 55 which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Seven teams have already earned their spot in the postseason which means there are only seven spots remaining (four in the AFC and three in the NFC). See below for this week’s full list of playoff scenarios.
Be sure to tune to NBC on Sunday night to find out who will win the NFC East as the Washington Football team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
RELATED: Week 17 Schedule 2020 – Kickoff times, how to watch, TV channel, dates, live streams
Which NFL teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17?
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye
Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title
BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) (at Cincinnati (4-10-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
- BAL win OR
- CLE loss OR
- IND loss OR
- BAL tie + MIA loss OR
- BAL tie + TEN loss OR
- BAL tie + CLE tie OR
- BAL tie + IND tie
CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) (vs. Pittsburgh (12-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
- CLE win OR
- IND loss OR
- TEN loss + MIA win or tie + BAL win or tie OR
- CLE tie + BAL loss OR
- CLE tie + MIA loss OR
- CLE tie + TEN loss OR
- CLE tie + IND tie OR
- CLE tie + TEN tie + BAL win + MIA win
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (1-14), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
- IND win + TEN loss or tie OR
- IND tie + TEN loss
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
- IND win + BAL loss or tie OR
- IND win + CLE loss or tie OR
- IND win + MIA loss or tie OR
- IND tie + BAL loss OR
- IND tie + CLE loss OR
- IND tie + MIA loss
MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) (at Buffalo (11-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Miami clinches playoff berth with:
- MIA win OR
- BAL loss OR
- CLE loss OR
- IND loss OR
- MIA tie + BAL tie OR
- MIA tie + CLE tie OR
- MIA tie + IND tie OR
- MIA tie + TEN loss
TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (at Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
- TEN win OR
- IND loss OR
- TEN tie + IND tie
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
- BAL loss OR
- MIA loss OR
- TEN tie + CLE loss OR
- TEN tie + MIA tie OR
- TEN tie + BAL tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
New Orleans Saints – playoff berth
Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth
ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) (at L.A. Rams (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
- ARI win OR
- ARI tie + CHI loss
CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) (vs. Green Bay (12-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Chicago clinches playoff berth with:
- CHI win OR
- ARI loss OR
- CHI tie + ARI tie
DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) (at N.Y. Giants (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
- DAL win + WAS loss or tie OR
- DAL tie + WAS loss
GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Chicago (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:
- GB win or tie OR
- SEA loss or tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
- LAR win or tie OR
- CHI loss or tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS(11-4) (at Carolina (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:
- NO win + GB loss + SEA win
The Saints (10-4) will face Minnesota (6-8) on Christmas Day this Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox/NFL Network.
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
- NO win OR
- TB loss OR
- NO tie + TB tie
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) (vs. Dallas (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
New York clinches NFC East division title with:
- NYG win + WAS loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (at San Francisco* (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:
- SEA win + GB loss + NO loss or tie
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) (at Philadelphia (4-10-1), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Washington clinches NFC East division title with:
- WAS win OR
- WAS tie + DAL loss or tie