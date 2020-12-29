Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Washington Football team and the Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Week 17 NFL Stadium Capacity

Sunday, January 3

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills are not allowing spectators.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals are allowing up to 10,000 spectators this Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 fans to attend games.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions – Ford Field

The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.

The Patriots are not allowing spectators.

The Giants are not allowing spectators.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators to attend games.

The Bears are not allowing spectators.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High

The Broncos are not allowing spectators.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.

The Rams are not allowing spectators.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers – State Farm Stadium

The 49ers are not allowing spectators.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 1,500 spectators to attend the game. Attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.