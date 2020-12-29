Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Washington Football team and the Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
RELATED: NFL Playoff Picture – AFC & NFC standings after Week 17
Week 17 NFL Stadium Capacity
Sunday, January 3
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium
- The Bills are not allowing spectators.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium
- The Bengals are allowing up to 10,000 spectators this Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium
- The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 fans to attend games.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions – Ford Field
- The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.
New York Jets at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium
- The Patriots are not allowing spectators.
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants – MetLife Stadium
- The Giants are not allowing spectators.
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium
- The Buccaneers are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators to attend games.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field
- The Bears are not allowing spectators.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High
- The Broncos are not allowing spectators.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium
- The Colts will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium
- The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium
- The Rams are not allowing spectators.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers – State Farm Stadium
- The 49ers are not allowing spectators.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium
- The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 1,500 spectators to attend the game. Attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints.
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
The Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field
- The Eagles are not allowing spectators this Sunday.