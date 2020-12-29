This year’s post-season features more teams, more games, and more excitement as the league’s new playoff format expands the field from 12 to 14 teams (seven from each conference). Which means there will now be six games on Wild-Card weekend–that’s two extra playoff games!

However, this year only the top seed from each conference will get a first-round bye. The previous format allowed two teams in each conference to have first-round byes. See below to find out when the NFL Playoffs start.

When do the NFL Playoffs Start?

*Times subject to change

Wild-Card Weekend:

Saturday, January 9 : 1:05 p.m. ET 4:40 p.m. ET 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 10 1:05 p.m. ET 4:40 p.m. ET 8:15 p.m. ET



Divisional Weekend:

Saturday, January 16

Sunday, January 17

Conference Championships:

Sunday, January 24

Super Bowl 55:

Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay

